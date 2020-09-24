Yandex metrika counter

UAE introduces equal pay for men and women in private sector - state news agency

The United Arab Emirates will introduce equal pay for men and women working in the private sector on Sept. 25, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

“Female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work, or another of equal value”, WAM also reported.

