Uber, Lyft to test Baidu robotaxis in UK next year

Uber and Lyft are teaming up with Chinese tech giant Baidu to trial driverless robotaxis in the UK starting next year, marking a major step in the global push for autonomous ride-hailing.

The pilot positions London as a key testing ground for large-scale robotaxi services in Europe. Lyft also plans to deploy Baidu’s autonomous vehicles in Germany, pending regulatory approval, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both companies have abandoned in-house autonomous vehicle development, relying on partnerships to accelerate adoption. Alphabet’s Waymo is also testing in London, while Baidu and WeRide operate in the Middle East and Switzerland.

Robotaxis promise safer, greener, and more cost-efficient rides, but profitability remains uncertain. Analysts suggest hybrid networks, combining human drivers with robotaxis, may be the most viable model.

Lyft recently acquired European taxi app FreeNow for $200 million, expanding its presence to nine countries across Europe.

