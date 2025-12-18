Investor pushes Amazon, Walmart to report Visa policy impact

+ ↺ − 16 px

A union-aligned investment group, SOC Investment Group, is asking Amazon, Walmart, and Alphabet to report how U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies are affecting their operations. The letters focus on new H-1B visa rules and a $100,000 fee for visa approvals, which could disrupt hiring of skilled foreign workers.

SOC, which owns millions of shares across the three companies, said skilled labor is critical for long-term performance. The group also wants details on how immigration policies impact sectors like trucking and farming, which are essential for Walmart’s supply chain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tech hubs including Silicon Valley have seen concern over potential job relocations due to visa changes. While the resolutions SOC filed for next year’s annual meetings are advisory, companies often make changes if the proposals gain significant shareholder support. SOC also noted that litigation remains an option if the companies fail to provide the requested disclosures.

