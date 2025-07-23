U.K. and Türkiye sign preliminary deal for Eurofighter Typhoon jets

+ ↺ − 16 px



The United Kingdom and Türkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets the stage for Ankara to acquire Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The agreement, signed in Istanbul on Wednesday, could lead to a multibillion-dollar order of up to 40 aircraft.

Senior defense officials from both governments finalized the preliminary deal, confirming earlier reports by Dow Jones Newswires. The Eurofighter Typhoon, jointly developed by the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain, is one of Europe’s most advanced multirole combat aircraft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The agreement reflects growing defense cooperation between London and Ankara, with Türkiye seeking to modernize its air force amid regional security challenges.

News.Az