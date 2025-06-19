UK and US agree Iran can never 'acquire a nuclear weapon'

UK and US agree Iran can never 'acquire a nuclear weapon'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Statements reflecting on the meeting between UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his US counterpart Marco Rubio released, News.az reports citing BBC.

Lammy described the situation in the Middle East as "perilous" and said the two had talked about how to "resolve the nuclear issue for the long term".

"A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution," he added.

The pair also agreed that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon", according to Rubio's spokesperson.

US President Donald Trump has said that he would make a decision on US involvement in Iran within two weeks.

News.Az