UK braces for continued cold snap as Storm Bert approaches

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue across the UK before Storm Bert arrives this weekend, bringing high winds and potential flooding.

In Scotland, temperatures could drop to -10C early on Friday with weather warnings for snow and ice still in place for much of the UK, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Bert's arrival on Saturday is set to bring much milder temperatures but disruption is expected with gusts of 40-60mph (65-96km/h) forecast in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England.An amber warning for snow and ice has been issued for central Scotland and numerous yellow warnings for rain and wind are in place for Saturday and Sunday.On Friday morning, temperatures across the UK will hover between -2 and 2C and throughout the day are not expected to reach any higher than 6C.By Saturday, Wales, central and southern England, could see temperatures up to 12-15C.But heavy rain is also expected at times over the weekend which the Environment Agency says could lead to some localised floodingAcross south-west England and Wales, a Met Office yellow warning for rain says that throughout Saturday 50-75mm (2-3in) of rain could fall widely.In some parts, such as south Wales and Dartmoor, there could be as much as 125mm (5in) which would be the whole of November's average rainfall in just a day.Strong winds have the potential to cause damage and disruption to the transport network and buildings, and power cuts are also possible.Those winds will continue at times well into Sunday and Monday as Storm Bert makes slow progress eastward across the UK.Network Rail is already advising passengers to check journeys before they travel this weekend.

