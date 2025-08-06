UK, Bulgaria, and Romania sign pledge to combat human trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government, in collaboration with Romania and Bulgaria, has signed a new declaration of intent aimed at combating cross-border trafficking in Europe.

This declaration is welcomed by IJM’s European Anti-Trafficking Programme, which works closely with authorities to stop cross-border trafficking and has so far supported 147 survivors in Europe, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The three governments have pledged to work collaboratively to seize the high profits made by trafficking gangs. Shockingly, the global trafficking industry generates over £177 billion each year (ILO, 2024).

IJM sees firsthand how human trafficking flourishes when profits are high and risk of prosecution is low. This declaration will crack down on organised criminal groups and create a strong deterrent for potential traffickers.

If traffickers gain less profit and are more likely to be convicted, fewer people will ever have to experience this horrendous crime.

Hundreds of millions of pounds have already been seized in recent years through the UK’s 2002 Proceeds of Crime act, but this declaration recognises that there is still a long way to go before trafficking is ended for good.

To develop a cohesive strategy, the UK, Bulgaria and Romania will share best practices and successes from their own national legislations.

IJM's European Anti-Trafficking Programme will continue to work closely with authorities across Europe to train police to recognise signs of trafficking, support survivors, and prosecute traffickers. Since launching the programme in 2019, IJM has partnered with police to convict 48 traffickers across Europe.

News.Az