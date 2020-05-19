News.az
Tag:
Human Trafficking
Azerbaijan highlights stronger law enforcement ties with Belarus
16 Jan 2026-21:49
UK, Bulgaria, and Romania sign pledge to combat human trafficking
06 Aug 2025-18:16
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain detained for at least a month despite judge ruling he is not a danger
24 Jul 2025-09:50
Türkiye arrests criminal organization leader wanted by Italy
12 Apr 2025-19:10
Taliban leader issues decree to combat human trafficking
21 Dec 2024-17:17
Bolivia issues arrest warrant for ex-president Morales over alleged human trafficking
17 Dec 2024-09:17
UN report shows sharp rise in global human trafficking
11 Dec 2024-22:23
Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking
05 May 2022-10:49
IOM Azerbaijan builds capacities to local lawyers to better assist victims of human trafficking and forced labor
07 Sep 2021-22:36
Azerbaijani parliament approves national coordinator’s annual report on combating human trafficking
19 May 2020-13:06
