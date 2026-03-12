UK government temporarily pulls some of its personnel from Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has announced the temporary evacuation of some of its personnel from Iraq as a precautionary measure.

This decision comes amid rising tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government emphasized that the safety of its staff is a top priority and that it will continue to monitor the situation closely. Further details on the specific reasons for the evacuation or the number of personnel involved have not been disclosed. The UK remains committed to its diplomatic and security objectives in Iraq, ensuring that essential operations continue despite the current challenges.

News.Az