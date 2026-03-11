Russia shoots down two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its forces intercepted two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles over the past 24 hours, RIA news agency said.

The strikes follow Ukraine’s reported use of Storm Shadow missiles on Tuesday to hit a plant producing missile components in Bryansk. Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that six civilians were killed and 42 others injured in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Separately, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that its forces captured the settlement of Chervona Zoria in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

News.Az