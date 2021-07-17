UK Health Minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the U.K. government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he has tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday though his symptoms are mild.

Javid added that he was self-isolating and that he was thankful to have had had the two doses of vaccine against the disease.

Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible delta variant, that was first seen in

"This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."

Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received the first shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, posting a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.

