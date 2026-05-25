Lebanon hit by new Israeli strikes as Israel pledges to “crush” Hezbollah

Lebanon hit by new Israeli strikes as Israel pledges to “crush” Hezbollah

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On Monday, the Israeli military intensified strikes in southern Lebanon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered an escalation of operations against Lebanon aimed at “crushing” Hezbollah.

The airstrikes come as the United States and Iran seek to finalise the terms of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict, which could include the Lebanon front, where Israel and Hezbollah have waged war since March 2, News.Az reports, citing France24.

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 17, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire on a near-daily basis.

"I have ordered an even greater acceleration of our operations," Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on his Telegram channel.

"It is true that they are attacking us with drones, including fibre-optic drones, but we have teams working on countermeasures and we will solve this issue ... We will intensify our blows, increase our firepower, and we will crush them."

Following the call for escalation, an AFP correspondent saw residents fleeing the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The Israeli air force carried out successive strikes in the Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon on Monday evening, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Dozens of Israeli strikes earlier targeted several towns and villages in southern Lebanon in the early hours, killing three people in two cars and on a motorcycle, NNA reported.

Israeli airstrikes then targeted several towns near the ancient city of Tyre, according to the state-run agency.

Those strikes came after Israel issued evacuation orders for 10 villages, accusing Hezbollah of breaching the truce.

"In light of Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to operate against it with force," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said in a social media post, listing the names of the villages.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Iran-backed movement, has regularly launched drone attacks against Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory and across the border, including several on Monday.

Later on Monday, Adraee issued another evacuation warning directed at residents of a building in Rashidieh and two buildings in Burj al-Shamali, near the city of Tyre.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli strikes since early March have killed more than 3,100 people.

The Israeli military also announced on Monday that a soldier had been killed the previous day in southern Lebanon.

That brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the outbreak of hostilities with Hezbollah to 23. One civilian contractor has also been killed.

News.Az