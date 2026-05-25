Chinese technician transforms grid, reinvents career in AI age

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Anxiety over AI replacing human jobs is a growing global concern. Yet in China, despite similar anxieties, the reality tells a different story: across its vast industrial landscape, AI adoption is generating new employment opportunities.

Take Li Bingjun, a 36-year-old power grid technician in northern China. Once a field technician who manually diagnosed grid failures -- a role dubbed a "grid doctor" -- Li has reinvented himself as an "AI trainer," teaching algorithms to optimize the massive electricity network, making it smarter, safer, and significantly more efficient, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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His remarkable transition from equipment maintenance to artificial intelligence recently earned him the National May 1 Labor Medal, one of China's highest honors for workers. Li's story highlights how a new generation of Chinese workers is carving out unique specialties, leveraging the country's enormous industrial base as a testing ground for countless "AI plus" applications.

China operates one of the world's largest power systems. With millions of kilometers of transmission lines, the grid faces an ever-growing demand for rapid, AI-driven fault diagnosis.

Traditional manual inspection is slow and error-prone. A single substation patrol once took six to seven hours. With China pushing for digital transformation across sectors, there is both a desperate need and a rich testing ground for AI solutions. This environment rewards workers who can bridge the gap between hands-on expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Li began his career in 2015 as a transmission line operator, enduring harsh conditions while digging pits, assembling towers, and stringing cables. By 2018, he had moved to the maintenance of substation secondary equipment, the "nervous system" of the grid.

When the AI wave surged in 2021, many of his colleagues watched from the sidelines. Li, however, sensed a revolution. He dedicated his nights and weekends to mastering MySQL, Python, and machine learning algorithms from scratch.

His learning method was simple yet grueling: memorizing code by repeatedly rewriting it and comparing it with standard answers. This persistence paid off in 2022 when he clinched first prize in a corporate AI skills competition.

The true test of his skills came when his company introduced an inspection robot that proved clumsy and unreliable. Li volunteered to become the robot's mentor. For months, he collected data, fine-tuned parameters, and guided the machine through trial and error. Today, that robot completes daily patrols in just two hours, down from seven, saving the company over 120,000 yuan (about 17,570 U.S. dollars) annually.

Now, Li spearheads an "AI Vanguard Team." One of their flagship projects is an intelligent agent powered by the State Grid's large language model. By synthesizing real-time fault data, historical records, and an expert knowledge base, the system can rapidly pinpoint the causes of outages, suggest alternative power routes, and automatically generate reports.

Another major breakthrough is "automatic signal verification." Before a substation goes live, thousands of alarm signals must be meticulously checked, which is a traditionally tedious, phone-based process. Li's team applied image recognition and digital twin technology to automate the task. In one test, they verified 175 signals in just 15 minutes with 100 percent accuracy, achieving a twelve-fold boost in efficiency.

Beyond his technical achievements, Li is committed to mentorship. "Li has an insatiable drive to learn and a genuine passion for new technology," said Wang Wei, Li's own mentor. "His growth serves as an inspiration to us all."

"I want to apply AI knowledge to more real-world tasks," Li said, embodying the true promise of China's new generation of industrial workers.

News.Az