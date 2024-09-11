UK parliament recognizes Bitcoin and digital assets as personal property

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Parliament has introduced the Property (Digital Assets etc.) Bill today to officially and legally recognize Bitcoin $57,732.86, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets as personal property. This new law will, for the first time, formally protect digital assets such as Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and carbon credits under English law, News.Az reports citing Cointurk news.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander emphasized the necessity of aligning the law with emerging technologies, stating that the legislation will help maintain the sector’s global leadership and clarify complex property disputes. Alexander further highlighted the critical role of the UK’s legal services in driving economic growth.The law aims to address long-standing legal gaps concerning digital assets previously excluded from English and Welsh property laws. Under prior regulations, digital asset owners were legally vulnerable to interference with their assets.The new law will classify digital assets as a third category of property, providing owners with stronger legal protections against fraud and theft. It will also assist courts in resolving complex disputes involving digital assets, such as divorce settlements or business disagreements.The UK government announced that this new law would enable its legal sector to better respond to these new technologies, attracting more business and investment to the legal services industry. This move is expected to help the UK maintain its leading position in the evolving global crypto race.The UK’s Ministry of Justice stated that digital asset owners would gain legal protection against fraud and scams through this new law.By establishing the legal status of digital assets, the new law aims to provide stronger legal protection for owners. These regulations will secure the rights of digital asset owners while attracting more business and investment to the UK’s legal services industry. Additionally, they will enable courts to handle complex cases involving digital assets more effectively.

