UK sees sharp rise in Chikungunya cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British health security authority has issued a warning about a surge in travel-associated Chikungunya cases.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of travelers returning to England with the mosquito-borne viral disease rose by 170.37% compared to last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

UKHSA data highlights a growing concern over the spread of Chikungunya, emphasizing the need for travelers to take precautions against mosquito bites when visiting affected regions.

The UKHSA said 73 cases were reported in the first six months of 2025, compared to 27 in the same period in 2024.

The data also revealed three cases of Oropouche virus in travelers returning to the UK, marking the first time the country has reported Oropouche virus cases, with all cases linked to travel to Brazil.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne infection related to overseas travel, with symptoms including a sudden onset of fever usually accompanied by joint pain.

While most people recover fully within one to two weeks, the joint pain can persist for months or even years, according to the UKHSA.

Of the 73 chikungunya cases, the majority reported travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Mauritius, linked with ongoing local outbreaks in countries in the Indian Ocean region.

According to the figures, all 73 cases were reported in England, with the majority in London.

Philip Veal, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: "Chikungunya can be a nasty disease, and we’re seeing a worrying increase in cases among travellers returning to the UK."

"It is essential to take precautions against mosquito bites when travelling. Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering up your skin, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can greatly reduce the risk," added Veal.

News.Az