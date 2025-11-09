UK set for a long and difficult flu season, NHS chiefs warn

+ ↺ − 16 px

England’s top NHS official says the UK is heading into a long, difficult flu season.

Sir Jim Mackey warned there is “no doubt” this winter will be among the toughest the health service has faced, News.Az reports citing the BBC.

Flu cases are already rising unusually early, raising concern because the winter vaccination program has only just begun — meaning many vulnerable people have not yet been immunized.

NHS England has issued a “flu jab SOS,” urging all eligible groups to get their free vaccine as soon as possible.

More than 13 million people have been vaccinated so far this year, but that is still more than 5 million below the number who were jabbed last winter.

Sir Jim said: "There's no doubt this winter will be one of the toughest our staff have ever faced.

"Since stepping into this role, the thought of a long, drawn-out flu season has kept me awake at night. And, unfortunately, it looks like that fear is becoming reality.

"Australia has just endured its worst flu season on record — over 410,000 cases — and all the signs suggest the NHS will face similar challenges in the months ahead. From December through to March, our hospitals will be at capacity."

News.Az