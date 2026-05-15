Baku unveils WUF13 transport system

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The transportation system for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) session in Baku was fully launched on May 15.

The transport services are designed to ensure convenient, safe, and uninterrupted movement for forum participants, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Attendees will have access to integrated transport links connecting the airport, key transport hubs, accommodation sites, and the main forum venue.

Key arrangements include:

A 24/7 airport shuttle service from May 12 to 25

City bus services operating from May 15 to 22

A dedicated K1 route connecting the Koroglu transport hub with the Baku Olympic Stadium (forum venue) from May 14 to 23

W1–W8 routes linking major hotels with transport hubs

W9–W10 routes serving hotels in Badamdar and Mikayil Aliyev Street

All WUF13 transport services are free for accredited participants, and also available free of charge for those registering on-site.

The forum itself will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. It is being organized in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and focuses on sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

News.Az