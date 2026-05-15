India and UAE ink defence deals amid Iran tensions

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During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE on Friday, the United Arab Emirates and India signed agreements on defense, energy, and shipping, aiming to strengthen ties amid rising tensions between Abu Dhabi and Tehran.

The agreements were signed on Friday during a meeting between India’s Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the latest in a series of steps to strengthen ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strategic defence partnership stipulates that both nations will deepen “defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange”, according to an official statement.

A key area of agreement was strategic petroleum reserves and the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a pact stating that any “potential storage of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve”.

The meeting comes after the UAE accused Iran of targeting its eastern coast emirate of Fujairah with drones and missiles, setting an oil refinery on fire and injuring three Indian workers.

Modi condemned the strikes in a post on X and said during the meeting that he “renewed my emphasis on our condemnation of the attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates in the strongest terms”.

There are around 4.3 million Indians living or working in the UAE, a country that has been heavily targeted in rocket and drone strikes by Iran during the war.

News.Az