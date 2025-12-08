UK to crack down on dirty money, Lammy announces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom will no longer serve as a haven for dirty money and laundered assets, Justice Secretary David Lammy declared, unveiling a wide-ranging anti-corruption strategy aimed at tackling illicit finance, bribery, and misconduct across public services.

The plan includes new funding for an elite anti-corruption police unit, a review of stolen or illegitimate assets led by Margaret Hodge, and tighter oversight of professionals who enable money laundering, such as accountants and lawyers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lammy highlighted the scale of the problem, citing the National Crime Agency’s estimate that over £100 billion could be laundered through or within the UK each year. He stressed that while most professionals are honest, the minority assisting corrupt actors must be held accountable.

The measures will also address corruption in public services, with Lammy emphasizing the minority of police, prison, and border officers who accept bribes or facilitate crime, undermining public trust.

As part of the crackdown, Lammy plans to introduce judge-only trials for complex fraud cases, arguing that specialist judges are better equipped to handle sophisticated financial crimes and ensure justice is delivered efficiently.

Lammy said the reforms will help stop networks of dirty money exploiting London’s financial system, which he described as being “under attack” by Kremlin-linked elites financing corruption and conflict abroad.

