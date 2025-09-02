UK Foreign Minister slams Israel over Gaza aid restrictions, announces $20m package - VIDEO
British Foreign Minister David Lammy said Tuesday he was “outraged” by Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient humanitarian assistance into Gaza, as he announced £15 million ($20.1 million) in additional aid and medical support.
“We need a massive humanitarian response to stop the famine in Gaza. I’m announcing further vital funding for aid, but it must all be let in,” Lammy said in a post on X, which included footage of his statement to parliament, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
We need a massive humanitarian response to stop the famine in Gaza. I’m announcing further vital funding for aid, but it must all be let in.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 2, 2025
We need an immediate ceasefire, all hostages released, a surge in aid and a framework for lasting peace.
My statement: pic.twitter.com/rUH62PhU7r
Calling the crisis “a man-made famine in the 21st century,” Lammy pledged to deliver “a flood of aid” to Palestinians, while condemning Israel for blocking vital supplies.