UK Foreign Minister slams Israel over Gaza aid restrictions, announces $20m package - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said Tuesday he was “outraged” by Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient humanitarian assistance into Gaza, as he announced £15 million ($20.1 million) in additional aid and medical support.

“We need a massive humanitarian response to stop the famine in Gaza. I’m announcing further vital funding for aid, but it must all be let in,” Lammy said in a post on X, which included footage of his statement to parliament, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

We need a massive humanitarian response to stop the famine in Gaza. I’m announcing further vital funding for aid, but it must all be let in.



We need an immediate ceasefire, all hostages released, a surge in aid and a framework for lasting peace.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/rUH62PhU7r — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 2, 2025

Calling the crisis “a man-made famine in the 21st century,” Lammy pledged to deliver “a flood of aid” to Palestinians, while condemning Israel for blocking vital supplies.

News.Az