UK urges Google to let sites opt out of AI overviews

Britain’s competition regulator has called on Google to allow websites and publishers to opt out of having their content used in AI-generated search overviews and in the training of standalone AI models, as part of wider efforts to make digital markets fairer and more competitive.

The proposals come from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which granted Google “strategic market status” last year — a designation that gives the regulator stronger powers to impose rules on major tech platforms. The CMA says the new measures would give businesses and consumers greater choice in how they interact with Google’s search services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the plan, publishers would gain more control over whether their content appears in Google’s AI Overviews feature, which generates AI-written summaries at the top of search results. The CMA also wants search result rankings to be more transparent and fair, while making it easier for users to switch to alternative search engines.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell called the consultation on the proposed rules an important milestone in the UK’s new digital competition regime. She said the measures aim to provide a fairer deal for content creators, particularly news organisations, over how their material is used in AI-driven services. The consultation runs until February 25.

Google said it is already exploring updates that would allow websites to opt out of generative AI features in search. However, the company warned that any new controls must avoid damaging the overall search experience or creating confusion for users.

A Google spokesperson said the company is optimistic about finding a solution that offers more choice for publishers while maintaining a helpful and innovative search service.

The debate reflects growing global pressure on tech companies to give content owners more control as AI-generated search tools become increasingly widespread.

