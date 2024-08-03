Ukraine claims sinking of Russia submarine in Sevastopol port

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian military said it launched a successful strike against a Russian submarine on Friday and damaged an S-400 air defense system in occupied Crimea.

"In the port of Sevastopol, the submarine of the Russian Black Sea fleet 'Rostov-on-Don' was successfully attacked," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Saturday in a Facebook post. "As a result of the impact, the boat sank on the spot."The Russian vessel, a Kilo-class attack submarine in the Russian Navy, had previously been hit by a Ukrainian missile in September 2023 and "seriously damaged," according to the post.The vessel "was repaired and tested in the water" of ​ Sevastopol harbor, the Ukrainian military said."The destruction of 'Rostov-on-Don' once again proves that there is no safe place for the Russian fleet in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea," Ukraine said.The Ukrainian military also said it "significantly damaged" four launchers in the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system in Friday's operations.

News.Az