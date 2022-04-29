Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine warned on Friday that peace talks with Moscow were in danger of collapse and said Russia was pounding areas in the east as U.S. lawmakers vowed to swiftly approve a massive new weapons package for Kyiv, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Russian forces have turned their focus toward Ukraine's east and south after failing to capture the capital in a nine-week war.

Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims. The two sides have since held talks by video link.

