Ukraine's National Police chief will serve as acting interior minister following Brovary helicopter crash

Ukraine's National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko will serve as acting interior minister until a new permanent head of the ministry is appointed, according to a statement from the Ukrainian prime minister on Wednesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

"The government has appointed Ihor Klymenko as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Head of the National Police of Ukraine," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram. "The government has also entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs."

Earlier on Wednesday, a helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region killed Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft, according to officials.

