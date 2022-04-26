Ukrainian officials claim attacks in and around Moldova suggests Russia is planning a new front of war

Ukrainian officials are claiming that a spate of unexplained attacks in and around neighboring Moldova suggests Russia may be trying to open a new front in the two-month war, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

On Monday, a rocket attack damaged a government security building in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria inside Moldova. Around 1,500 Russian troops are deployed in Transnistria, ostensibly as a peacekeeping force.

On Tuesday, a communications tower in Transnistria was damaged by unexplained explosions, leading the Moldovan president to call an emergency meeting of the country's security council.

Those two incidents led Ukraine to accuse Russia of planned provocations in Transnistria.

