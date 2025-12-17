UN Alerts: Powerful storm exacerbates humanitarian crisis in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Storm Byron has worsened the already dire living conditions for thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip, many of whom are seeking shelter in tents or damaged buildings.

UNRWA said on US social media company X on Tuesday that the storm has intensified risks for families who have been forced from their homes, as severe weather hits overcrowded and unsafe shelters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Storm Byron is worsening the already dire living conditions of thousands of people living in tents or damaged shelters,” the agency said.

UNRWA added that while it continues efforts to support displaced families, Israeli authorities have been blocking the agency from directly bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza for months, limiting the scale of assistance that can reach those in need.

The agency said people have died after damaged buildings collapsed where families were sheltering, while children have died due to exposure to the cold.

“This must stop,” UNRWA said, calling for immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian aid. “Aid must be allowed in at scale, now.”

Since last week, thousands of tents housing survivors of Israel’s war have turned into pools of water, soaking bedding, clothing, and food supplies and leaving hundreds of Palestinian families exposed to the cold without warmth or shelter.

The Gaza Strip, the media office said, needs around 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the most basic shelter needs of Palestinians after the destruction of the enclave’s infrastructure in two years of Israeli attacks.

Israel's two year war in Gaza killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and decimated the enclave. The assault came to a halt under a fragile ceasefire deal that took effect in October.

Israeli Prime Minister is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. This week, the appeals chamber of the ICC rejected Israel’s legal challenge seeking to block an investigation into its actions in the genocidal war in the Palestinian territory.

