UN expresses concerns over current US policies

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expects to meet with the Donald Trump administration on ways to grant “the so necessary support to citizens from developing nations who face the most severe challenges.The United States is the biggest donor of aid. In 2023 alone, the US allocated some 72 billion dollars for humanitarian assistance and provided over 40 percent of all the UN humanitarian aid in 2024.Guterres also called on Washington to work together with the UN to find a strategic road to go on.A recent executive order by US President Donald Trump stipulates the reevaluation of all international aid programs. The only exemptions in this case are military assistance to Israel and Egypt, and emergency food assistance, according to PL news agency.

News.Az