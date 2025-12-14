UN peacekeeping personnel killed in Sudan

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, February 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters

A drone strike hit a United Nations facility in conflict-ravaged Sudan on Saturday, killing six peacekeepers, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, News.Az reports, citing the Morning Star.

The attack struck a peacekeeping logistics base in Kadugli, in Sudan’s central Kordofan region, and left eight other peacekeepers wounded.

All the victims were Bangladeshi nationals serving with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Mr Guterres condemned the strike as “unjustifiable,” warning that attacks on UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Sudan’s military blamed the attack on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group fighting the army for control of the country for more than two years.

The RSF did not immediately comment.

Abyei, an oil-rich and disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan, has hosted UN peacekeepers since 2011.

Mr Guterres also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire to allow a Sudanese-led political process to end the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

A separate air attack by the RSF on a square near a police station in the Tayba neighbourhood of el-Obeid on Saturday killed three others and wounded nine.

