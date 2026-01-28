UN Security Council to shut down Hodeidah mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for the last time, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Hodeidah is a port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast in the western part of the country.

Resolution 2813 decides to extend UNMHA's mandate for a final two-month period until March 31, 2026, during which the mission will draw down its operations and physical presence while preparing for the transition of any residual functions to the office of the UN special envoy for Yemen.

The resolution further decides that, as of April 1, 2026, UNMHA will commence a liquidation process. It also requests the UN secretary-general, in consultation with the Yemeni parties, to prepare a transition and liquidation plan for the mission.

The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favor, while China and Russia abstained.

The Security Council established UNMHA in 2019 to support the implementation of the agreement on the city of Hodeidah and ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa as set out in the Stockholm Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

