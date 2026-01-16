UN condemns Israel’s closure of East Jerusalem health centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Israel’s temporary closure of a UNRWA health centre in East Jerusalem. The facility, which provides primary healthcare to hundreds of Palestinian refugees daily, was shut on January 12 after Israeli authorities entered the site.

Guterres called the move “unlawful” and said he raised “grave concerns” directly with Israel’s Prime Minister, while notifying the UN General Assembly and Security Council, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also warned that electricity and water supplies to several UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem could soon be cut, potentially affecting access to essential medical services for Palestinian refugees.

News.Az