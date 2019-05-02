UNICEF: Up to 70% of children in world are victims of violence

UNICEF: Up to 70% of children in world are victims of violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the world, 50-70 percent of children become victims of psychological, sexual and physical abuse, Aaron Greenberg, Senior Regional Advisor for Europe and Central Asia, Child Protection at UNICEF, said.

Greenberg made the remarks during the discussions held within the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on May 2, Trend reports.

“The enlightenment work should be carried out in the society so that all forms of violence against children must be eliminated,” he said. Greenberg stressed that the investments being made in the development of children from early childhood give a good result. "These investments are made to achieve long-term results," he said.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The forum, which is being held May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is being broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.

News.Az

News.Az