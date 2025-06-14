Unidentified falling object injures 3 in Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were injured in the northern Jordanian city of Irbid after an object fell onto a home, state media reported on Saturday, said the Jordan News Agency.

They were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report did not specify what the object was, but Iranian missiles and drones fired toward Israel flew over Jordan.

Jordanian authorities have begun an investigation, the report said

