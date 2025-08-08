US administration cancels Biden's $7 billion solar energy program

Lee Zeldin speaks in Concord, New Hampshire, in January. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP

The US administration has canceled former President Joe Biden's $7 billion solar energy program for low-income citizens, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, wrote about this on social media, News.Az reports.

"Today, President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency is announcing that we are permanently ending the Solar for All program," the publication says.

Zeldin noted that the Environmental Protection Agency had lost its legal authority to administer a project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

