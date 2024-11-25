US: Charlotte airport service workers go on strike

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina went on strike Monday morning following an overnight vote in favor of the action.

The strike involves employees of American Airlines contractors ABM and Prospect Airport Services, who are protesting "unfair labor practices and poverty wages," News.Az reports.The timing of the strike is significant, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has warned of potentially record-breaking travel numbers this Thanksgiving.Airport service workers include cabin cleaners, ramp workers, lavatory workers, wheelchair attendants and trash truck drivers.Many of those workers earn as little as $12.50 an hour, which is not considered a livable wage for a single person with no children in Charlotte, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials told ABC News."Airport service workers make holiday travel possible by keeping airports safe, clean, and running," the SEIU said. "Despite their critical role in the profits that major corporations enjoy, many airport service workers must work two to three jobs to make ends meet."The strike began at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to continue over Thanksgiving week when the airport is set to see record travel, according to airport officials. Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2, the airport predicts approximately 1.02 million passengers will depart from CLT – a 7% increase from 2023.

