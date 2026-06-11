AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan's principled position towards Armenia remains unchanged

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“Azerbaijan's expectations regarding the normalisation process and the peace agenda with Armenia have not changed and will not change. The Azerbaijani leadership's vision on this issue is clear and unambiguous,” Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Centre), said while addressing the event “New geopolitical realities in the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan and the peace agenda” held in Baku.

According to him, the current government of Armenia is keen to continue the process of normalising relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The position of the ruling party in Armenia is generally aimed at continuing the normalisation and peace agenda. However, the course of Armenia's foreign policy in the long run will not be determined only by the current political leadership,” Shafiyev said.

“In five to 10 years, different political forces and different leaders may come to power in Armenia. That is why it is crucial for Armenian society to clearly express its stance for a sustainable and irreversible peace,” he added.

News.Az