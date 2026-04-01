US clears sanctions on Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez

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The U.S. lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Wednesday, as noted in an entry by the Office of Foreign Assets Control on the Treasury Department's website.

The newly announced sanctions relief represents a strong signal that the U.S. recognizes Rodríguez as a legitimate authority in Venezuela ever since the U.S. military captured Rodríguez’s predecessor, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife on Jan. 3 in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pair have since been taken to New York to face drug trafficking charges and both have pleaded not guilty.

Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rodríguez and her brother Jorge Rodríguez were hit with U.S. sanctions during Trump’s first term for their role in allegedly undermining Venezuelan democracy.

The siblings — along with other members of Maduro’s inner circle — were added to the Treasury’s list in September 2018, months after Maduro won re-election in a contest widely considered a sham because opposition politicians and parties were banned from participating.

“Maduro has given Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gomez and Jorge Jesus Rodríguez Gomez senior positions within the Venezuelan government to help him maintain power and solidify his authoritarian rule,” Treasury said in a statement at the time.

News.Az