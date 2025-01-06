US Congress officially certifies Trump's victory in presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the US Congress officially certified President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the November 5 election, completing the final step before his inauguration on January 20, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, presided over the session in her constitutional role as president of the Senate."Congress certifies our great election victory today - a big moment in history. MAGA!" Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.In a recorded video on social media prior to the certification, Harris said: "The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy."The certification has drawn comparison with Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob overran the US Capitol, assaulting law enforcement as they smashed their way into the national legislature in an attempt to block President Joe Biden from assuming office.The session unfolded swiftly and without protest, with state results read aloud with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance's attendance. Trump secured 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’s 226.Lawmakers convened under heightened security and heavy snowfall blanketing Washington, DC.

