US deploys THAAD anti-ballistic missile system to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has announced that the US has deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in Israel, coinciding with escalating tensions with Iran.

Israeli Army Radio described the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran’s recent missile attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. While it is described as the "first" such deployment, the US had announced a temporary deployment of THAAD in March 2019 as part of joint defense exercises.It remains unclear whether the current deployment is permanent.THAAD, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a defensive weapon intended to intercept high-altitude short and medium-range ballistic missiles.The manufacturer claims THAAD is the only US system designed to intercept targets both inside and outside the atmosphere.Prior to THAAD, Israeli air defenses relied on three systems: Arrow for long-range, David's Sling for medium-range, and Iron Dome for short-range, all of which failed to intercept many Iranian missiles during the recent attack.

News.Az