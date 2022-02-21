US embassy in Moscow tells Americans to have evacuation plan

The United States warned nationals in Russia to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"There have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.

"Review your personal security plans," the embassy said. "Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, questioned if the United States had passed on the information about possible attacks to Russia.

"And if not, how is one to understand all of this?" Zakharova said.

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire.

