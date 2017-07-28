US endorses Anatoly Antonov as new Russian ambassador
The US has formally endorsed Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov as the next ambassador to the United States, diplomatic sources said.
The consent was given over a week ago when Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov met with his US counterpart Thomas Shannon during a trip to Washington, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.
"An agreement has already been received. There are outstanding issues related to a diplomatic visa. It’s taking time but we’re almost there," the Izvestiya newspaper cited a high-ranking source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.
News.Az