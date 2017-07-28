US endorses Anatoly Antonov as new Russian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has formally endorsed Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov as the next ambassador to the United States, diplomatic sources said.

The consent was given over a week ago when Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov met with his US counterpart Thomas Shannon during a trip to Washington, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"An agreement has already been received. There are outstanding issues related to a diplomatic visa. It’s taking time but we’re almost there," the Izvestiya newspaper cited a high-ranking source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

News.Az

