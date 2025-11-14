US hires 50,000 federal workers under Trump, expands immigration roles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. government has hired 50,000 new federal employees since President Donald Trump took office, with most of the new positions concentrated in national security and immigration enforcement, according to the administration’s top personnel official.

Scott Kupor, the federal government’s human resources director, told on Thursday night that the majority of the new hires were made at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The recruitment wave reflects Trump’s focus on reshaping federal operations around immigration control and security, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kupor said the administration’s hiring strategy aligns with its broader effort to overhaul the federal workforce while cutting jobs elsewhere. The government has simultaneously imposed hiring freezes and implemented layoffs in agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Health and Human Services.

In August, the administration projected that it would reduce the federal workforce by about 300,000 employees by the end of the year. As part of that push, Trump appointed billionaire Elon Musk in January to oversee a large-scale downsizing initiative. Musk has argued that the federal workforce of 2.4 million civilians had grown inefficient and overly large.

The administration has also dismissed employees responsible for enforcing civil rights laws, collecting tax revenue, and managing clean energy and environmental programs. At the same time, about 154,000 federal employees accepted buyout offers, affecting a broad range of sectors including weather forecasting, food safety, public health, and space-related projects.

