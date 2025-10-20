US island with no cars and one horse for every person - PHOTO

In the midst of "the car capital of the world", there's a serene vehicle-free island home to 600 people, 600 horses and a once-upon-a-time way of life, News.az reports citing BBC.

Home to the "Motor City" of Detroit, where companies like Ford, General Motors and Chrysler originated, the US state of Michigan is often called "the car capital of the world". But off the state's northern coast in Lake Huron is a serene, scenic island that has been luring travellers for hundreds of years – and has banned cars pretty much since they were invented.

Welcome to Mackinac Island: a 3.8-sq-km island home to 600 year-round residents, no motorised vehicles and the only US highway where you're not allowed to drive a car. Even golf carts are prohibited on the island's streets, so chances are if you hear a honk or a screech, it's from one of the island's geese or owls.

But why the absence of autos?

Because as Urvana Tracey Morse, who owns a craft store on the island's main drag, says: "Horse is king here."

Getty Images | Mackinac is an idyllic island that has banned cars pretty much since they were invented (Credit: Getty Images)