The Philippines accuses China of deliberately colliding with a vessel near a disputed island amid escalating tensions

The Philippines accuses China of deliberately colliding with a vessel near a disputed island amid escalating tensions

An aerial view shows the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, in the contested Spratly Islands, South China Sea, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has accused Chinese maritime forces of deploying water cannons and ramming a Filipino vessel near the Philippine-controlled Thitu Island, denouncing the incident as a “clear provocation” that heightens tensions in the disputed South China Sea, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.

The Philippines Coast Guard said three Filipino vessels, including the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, were anchored near Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa Island, early on Sunday as part of a government programme to protect local fishermen when Chinese ships reportedly approached and used water cannon to intimidate them.

An hour later, a China coast guard ship allegedly fired its water cannon directly at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya before ramming its stern, causing minor damage but no injuries, the PCG said.

Manila's coast guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vowed to continue their operations in the area, saying their presence is essential to safeguarding the livelihood of Filipino fishermen.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea have been rising through the year, particularly over the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing ground.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a vital waterway for more than $3 trillion in annual ship-borne trade, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

News.Az