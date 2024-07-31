US national debt surpasses $35 trillion for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

America's national debt has exceeded $35 trillion for the first time, News.Az reports citing data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

The gross national debt reached $35,001,278,179,208.67.This milestone follows the U.S. crossing the $34 trillion mark earlier in January 2024 and the $33 trillion threshold in September 2023, as reported by Fox Business.Maya MacGuineas, president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, emphasized the urgency of addressing the debt. "We need to get serious about the debt, and soon. Election years cannot be an exception for trying to prevent completely foreseeable dangers – and the debt is one of the major dangers we are facing," she stated.

News.Az