US pledges €1.7bn for UN aid, down from previous years

On Monday, the United States announced a €1.7 billion commitment for United Nations humanitarian aid, even as President Donald Trump's administration continues to reduce foreign assistance and urges UN agencies to "adapt, shrink, or die" in response to new financial challenges.

The sum represents a fraction of previous US contributions but is presented as a generous commitment designed to preserve America’s position as the world’s largest humanitarian donor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The money will be placed in a central fund and distributed to UN agencies under a new system of stricter oversight, a key condition of Washington’s push for sweeping reform that has alarmed aid groups and forced deep cuts to services.

In recent years, total US humanitarian funding for UN-backed programmes has reached as much as €14.4 billion annually, according to UN data, of which €7– 9 billion came as voluntary contributions. Critics argue the drastic cut risks worsening hunger, displacement and disease and undermines US soft power overseas.

“We are watching the lifeline for millions of people disintegrate before our eyes,” according to Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

The announcement caps a turbulent year for UN bodies such as the WFP, the refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration, all of which have faced severe budget strain following massive US aid reductions.

Other western donors, including Britain and Germany, have also reduced contributions.

The new pledge forms part of a preliminary agreement with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), headed by former British diplomat Tom Fletcher.

