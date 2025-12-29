New Putin-Trump call expected ‘very soon’: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold another telephone conversation in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked when the call would take place, Peskov replied, “Very soon,” News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The announcement follows Trump’s recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28.

During the visit, Trump and Zelensky held bilateral talks lasting over two hours, followed by a video conference with European leaders. Prior to meeting Zelensky, Trump also spoke by phone with Putin.

