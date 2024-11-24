U.S. predicts Biden could start a nuclear war
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial before speaking on the Middle East at the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Joe Biden may provoke a nuclear war before the newly elected leader, Donald Trump, takes office on January 20, 2025.This opinion was expressed by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on his X social media page, News.Az reports.
"Kamala [Harris] would drag us into a nuclear war with Russia within a year. And Joe will do it before January 20, 2025," the post reads.
Ritter emphasized that the American people clearly expressed their desire to avoid war during the presidential elections on November 5. However, the current administration has ignored the public's will, continuing to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a source, reported that outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden is making every effort to strengthen Ukraine before Republican Donald Trump returns to the White House. According to the report, Biden’s plan includes lifting the ban on deep strikes into Russia, transferring anti-personnel mines to Kyiv, forgiving part of Ukraine's debt, and imposing sanctions on Gazprombank, which plays a critical role in exporting Russian natural gas.