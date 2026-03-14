US says it hit military targets on Kharg Island, key oil hub - VIDEO

US says it hit military targets on Kharg Island, key oil hub - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, President Donald Trump stated that the United States had “completely destroyed all military targets” on Iran's Kharg Island, a key hub for crude oil exports.

He also threatened to attack the island’s oil infrastructure if Iran continues blocking ships from traversing the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Video posted to Truth Social by Trump showed strikes on the island, including hits on airport facilities.

Following the strike, Iran said any attack on its energy infrastructure will lead to retaliatory strikes on regional facilities owned by oil companies that have American shares or cooperate with the United States, state media reported, citing Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters.

According to Iranian state media, no oil infrastructure was damaged in the strikes on Kharg Island, and more than 15 explosions were reported there.

Kharg Island is a five-mile stretch of land off the Iranian coast that handles roughly 90% of the country’s crude exports.

News.Az