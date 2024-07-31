US seeks to facilitate Armenia’s shift away from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, has stated that Washington is aiming to create conditions for Armenia to distance itself from its traditional ally Russia, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the US diplomat praised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his efforts to ensure Armenia’s shift away from Russia.“A significant part of the Armenian population wants to move away from Russia. So, we [American authorities] create the conditions for this,” O'Brien added.

