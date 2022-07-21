U.S. State Dept approves $2 bln in arms sales to four countries
- 21 Jul 2022 19:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175473
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/us-state-dept-approves-2-bln-in-arms-sales-to-four-countries Copied
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $2 billion worth of arms and equipment including Patriot missiles for the Netherlands, cruise missiles for Australia, and oceanographic observation equipment for the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Thursday, News.az reports.