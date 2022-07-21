Yandex metrika counter

U.S. State Dept approves $2 bln in arms sales to four countries

 The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $2 billion worth of arms and equipment including Patriot missiles for the Netherlands, cruise missiles for Australia, and oceanographic observation equipment for the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Thursday, News.az reports.


